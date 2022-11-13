Even though Mexico is one of the teams with more FIFA World Cups participations, El Tri has been unable to succeed and carries one of the most embarrasing records in this competition.

Mexico has a tough path through Qatar 2022 and advance to the Round of 16 won't be easy. Unfortunately, El Tri has an embarrassing record in the FIFA World Cups that they will try to reduce this year.

With Qatar 2022 just around the corner, the 32 teams will compete with each other to seek one of the most precious trophies in Men's soccer. Mexico is one of those, but unfortunately they have been unable to advance beyond the Round of 16 when playing in foreign territory.

This is not Mexico's only problem in the World Cups. With at least three more games to play, El Tri will have a tough task in order to leave behind one of the most embarrasing records in this competition.

What is Mexico's negative record that surpasses any other national team?

With Qatar 2022 ahead, Mexico will have a rough Group stage as they will play against Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia for a spot in the Round of 16, but they could increase a negative record that might change their whole scenario.

There have been 21 FIFA World Cups since 1930. It was not celebrated in 1942 and 1946 due to Second World War. Mexico has played 16 times this tournament (including Qatar 2022) as they missed Italy 1934, France 1938, Germany 1974, Spain 1982 and Italy 1990.

Regarding this topic, Mexico is one of the national teams that has played the FIFA World Cup more times. Brazil has not missed a single one and then it goes Germany (19), Italy (18) and Argentina (17).

Unfortunately, that record is totally erased by another which is really embarrasing for Mexico. In their 16 FIFA World Cups, El Tri has lost 27 games, the most for any national team in this competition.

This number represents almost 50% of the total matches they have played (57). The next national team in this awful list is Argentina with (23) and then goes Germany (22), and Uruguay and Serbia with 20.

