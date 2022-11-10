Mexico are one of the Top-5 teams with most participations in World Cup history, but they've never been able to reach the semifinals. Read here to find out the amazing odds for the Tri in case they hoist the trophy in Qatar.

Mexico have reached the Round of 16 in the last seven World Cups, but, in all those opportunities, they haven't been able to clinch a ticket for the quarterfinals. During that span (1994-2018), Brazil are the only other team which have not been eliminated in the group stage. That's just an amazing and bittersweet stat for the famous Tri.

For thousands of fans in Mexico, the real expectation is not to win the 2022 World Cup, but at least to reach those long awaited quarterfinals away from home. In 1970 and 1986, both times as the host, the team finished in the Top-8. Qatar could be that historic opportunity to break the infamous 'Fifth Game Curse'.

In Qatar, Mexico are set to play in Group C with Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia. If they manage to surpass that stage, France or Denmark could be the rival in the most anticipated Round of 16. You can try our 2022 World Cup Predictor to find out all the possible combinations for Gerardo Martino's squad.

What are the odds for Mexico to win the World Cup in Qatar?

First of all, Mexico have to surpass the group stage in order to start thinking about the chance to win the World Cup. Prior to the start of the tournament, Mexico are tied with Poland at +450 to end as first place of Group C. Argentina are the favorites at -223 and Saudi Arabia are huge underdogs at +2500.

This means that Mexico are on a clear fight with Poland for the second place of Group C and a ticket to the Round of 16. In the CONCACAF qualifiers, Mexico finished as the second place in the final group with 28 points, only behind Canada because of goal differential.

The odds for Mexico to win the World Cup in Qatar are +10000. So, at least for the oddsmakers, this is truly a longshot, but, if it happens, the reward will be tremendous. If you place a $100 in a future bet, you could get $10k in return. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the 2022 World Cup at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!