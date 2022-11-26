After losing 2-0 against Argentina, Mexico could be facing an early elimination for the first time in decades. Read here to find out which has been the worst World Cup for the Tri in history.

Mexico are playing their 17th World Cup at Qatar. That impressive number is one of the best all-time just behind traditional contenders such as Brazil, Germany, Italy and Argentina. However, that big amount of appearances hasn't translated itself in titles or even in a lot of quarterfinals.

On the good side, at least since 1994, the team have surpassed the group stage in seven consecutive editions (a feat only achieved by Brazil). Nevertheless, in all those opportunities, the famous Tri haven't been able to reach the quarterfinals. Bulgaria (1994), Germany (1998), the United States (2002), Argentina (2006, 2010), the Netherlands (2014) and Brazil (2018).

Prior to 1994, Mexico's World Cup history was really somber with two exceptions: 1970 and 1986. From the 30s to the 80s, if the National Team didn't play at home, the performances were just terrible. Read here to find out which one was the worst ever and if Qatar 2022 could end up like that.

What is the worst performance by Mexico in a World Cup?

After their first four World Cup appearances, Mexico finally got a win in the fifth try at Chile in 1962. Before that, everything was chaos for the Tri. In Uruguay 1930, they were the worst team with 0 wins, 0 draws, 3 losses and a goal differential of -9. 13th place out of 13 teams.

Then, in Sweden 1958, Mexico oficially won their first point in a World Cup after a draw with Wales at Solna. Even with that historic point, the team ended up in last place: 0 wins, 1 draw, 2 losses and a goal differential of -7. Austria were just two goals better to avoid the bottom of the table.

However, the worst performance ever by Mexico in a World Cup came in Argentina 1978 under the 16-team format. Three losses in three matches and a goal differential of -10. That young generation of players created high expectations back home, but were crushed by Poland, West Germany and Tunisia.

