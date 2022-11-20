An era has ended for Christian Pulisic. Chelsea's striker won't be USMNT's captain for the FIFA World Cup as the national team announced they're moving on from him to another player for Qatar 2022.

The USMNT is ready to start with another journey in a FIFA World Cup. Now, the Bars and Stripes squad has announced a very surprising move: Christian Pulisic won't be wearing the captain's armband in Qatar 2022 and here is the reason why.

Christian Pulisic is one of the biggest stars for the United States nowadays. It is true that he is not very regular with Chelsea, but whenever he's needed, he quickly responds to help the Blues on the field.

As said before, he is one of the biggest stars, but not the only one. For Qatar 2022, Gregg Berhalter, USMNT's coach, has decided that Pulisic won't be the captain and went for another player to wear the armband in the FIFA World Cup.

Qatar 2022: USMNT names a new Captain America to replace Christian Pulisic

A day away from their debut in Qatar 2022, the USMNT announced a huge change in their roster. Christian Pulisic is no longer the team's captain as Gregg Berhalter selected a new and surprising one.

This November 20, after Qatar vs. Ecuador match, the USMNT announced their new captain: Tyler Adams. The 23-year-old midfielder from Leeds United will wear the armand for Qatar 2022 and will become the youngest to do it for the Bars and Stripes in a World Cup since 1950.

“My eyes are set on that," told Adams in 2018 about the possibility of becoming USMNT's captain. "Why not aim to be a captain of the national team and continue to be an important stable piece for this team?"

This move makes sense as Berhalter has said in multiple times he needs a player with a great mindset and responsibility with the armband. The Leeds United player has proven he is capable of it and his regularity in the Premier League was key to make this happen.

This doesn't mean Christian Pulisic won't be a starter for the USMNT. The left winger is set to play all the World Cup from the beginning, but Berhalter is trying to have a player with more presence on the field to give the orders. Tyler Adams, despite his young age, is very capable of that.

