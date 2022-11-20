Qatar and Ecuador started Qatar 2022 with a very attractive game at Al Bayt Stadium. In the first half, Enner Valencia, Ecuadorian striker, achieved not one, but two historic records for the first game in a FIFA World Cup.

For the first match, Ecuador started with the domain over the host team fromn the first minute. Their efforts ended in two goals by Enner Valencia in the first half and the striker achieved two new records in the history of the World Cup.

The two historic records Enner Valencia achieved in the first match of Qatar 2022

First, Enner Valencia scored a goal in the 3rd minute, but VAR decided there was an offside before and it didn't count. Then, a penalty was given to Ecuador and the proper Fenerbahce striker scored the first goal in Qatar 2022.

The 0-1 meant something bigger for Enner Valencia. It is the first time in the history of the FIFA World Cup that the first goal of the tournament is scored through a penalty kick.

It was also the first-time ever that Ecuador receives a penalty in their favour in a World Cup. Also, with 33 years and 16 days old, Enner Valencia became the oldest player to score the first goal in a World Cup. The record was held by the Italian Alessandro Altobelli (30 years and 184 days) in 1986 against Bulgaria.