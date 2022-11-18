Qatar will face Ecuador in what will be a group stage game of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

It will finally be the start of Qatar 2022. The game that will begin a month full of emotions, goals and the best soccer in the world. As usual for several editions, the locals, who make up Group A, will play the first game. The Qataris have greatly improved their level of play, and are looking to surprise at home.

They will not have an easy game since their rivals are Ecuador, a team that knows that they will most likely have to fight for second place with Senegal, since the main favorites to be leaders are the Netherlands. That is why two games will be key: this one against Qatar and the one they will play against the Africans. In such a demanding tournament, the need for victories is immediate.

Qatar vs Ecuador: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022

Time: 11:00 AM (ET)

Location: Al Khor Stadium, Jor, Qatar

Live stream: FuboTV

Qatar vs Ecuador: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Qatar vs Ecuador: Storylines

Every World Cup game is played with a lot of intensity, and surely this will be no exception. Although they have improved a lot in recent years, Qatar know that they are the underdogs and that they need really excellent performances if they want to surprise this World Cup at home.

Ecuador, for their part, knows that they have a chance to fight to advance to the round of 16, but it will not be easy. The Netherlands are the favorites to win the group, while the Ecuadorians will possibly fight for second place with the Senegalese. That is why the game between them will be key, but also beating Qatar by a good difference.

How to Watch or Live Stream Qatar vs Ecuador in the U.S.

This international Qatar 2022 group stage game between Qatar and Ecuador to be played this Sunday, November 20 at the Al Khor Stadium in Jor, Qatar will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: UFORIA App, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com

Qatar vs Ecuador: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have their favorites for this game. According to BetMGM, Ecuador are the favorites with 2.40, while Qatar have 3.20 odds. A draw would result in a 3.10 payout.

BetMGM Qatar 3.20 Tie 3.10 Ecuador 2.40

*Odds via BetMGM