Qatar will play against Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This will be the inaugural game of the event, so you can’t miss it. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Qatar vs Ecuador: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Qatar 2022 World Cup in your country

The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup is finally here! Qatar will open the tournament in a battle with Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on Matchday 1 of group A. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) will be available.

Qatar will be at the center stage for the first time ever in the soccer world. This is a great opportunity for them not only as a country, but in their sports history as well. As a national team Qatar has never participated in a FIFA World Cup, so they have no experience at this level. That also shows that it’s going to be an uphill battle for them to even get points.

Ecuador, instead, will be returning to a FIFA World Cup after missing Russia 2018. They are candidates to take one spot in the round of 16 following a great run in the CONMEBOL qualifiers. Since it should be a very close race with Senegal and the Netherlands to claim a place in the knockouts, they must get a win here preferably with a good goal differential.

Qatar vs Ecuador: Kick-Off Time

Qatar will take on Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup this Sunday, November 20.

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (November 21)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

Costa Rica: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 5:00 PM

Denmark: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (November 21)

Iran: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Israel: 6:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Japan: 1:00 AM (November 21)

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (November 21)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM (November 21)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 5:00 PM

Poland: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

Qatar: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Senegal: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 5:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (November 21)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Korea: 1:00 AM (November 21)

Spain: 5:00 PM

Sweden: 5:00 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM

Tunisia: 5:00 PM

Uganda: 7:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

United States: 11:00 AM (ET)

Qatar vs Ecuador: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports App, DeporTV, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, Las Estrellas

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Bangladesh: Toffee Live, T Sports, Gazi TV

Belgium: rtbf.be/sport, La Une, RTBF Auvio Direct, Sporza, Één

Brazil: Canais Globo, Globo, SporTV 2, SporTV, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET e Claro

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, New World Sport1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, CRTV Sports, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada: CTV, TSN4, TSN.ca, RDS, TSN App, CTV App, TSN1, RDS App

Costa Rica: Sky HD, Teletica Canal 7, TUDN, TDMAX, Teletica Radio 91.5

Croatia: HRT 2

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark

Ecuador: CNT Play, Teleamazonas, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Canal del Futbol, DIRECTV Sports App

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TF1 Live, TF1, Molotov, Free, beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN Sports 1

Germany: ZDF

Ghana: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, GTV Sports+, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

India: Sports18 HD, JioTV, Voot Select, Sports18, DD Sports

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Ireland: BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport Web, RTE Player, RTE 2, BBC One

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: NHK Japan, AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, KBC Channel 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: TV Okey, Unifi TV, RTM TV2 , Sukan RTM, Astro Go, Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Arena 2

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Blim TV, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca 7, VIX+, Las Estrellas

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Netherlands: NPO Start, Één, NPO 1

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Variety, AIT National, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV 2 Direkte, TV 2 Play

Poland: TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl, TVP1, TVP Sport

Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA, RTS 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2, RTS 1

Singapore: StarHub TV+, Singtel TV GO, Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141

South Africa: sabcsportonline.co.za, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SABC Sport, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport CSN, SABC 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport Football, Supersport Grandstand

South Korea: SBS Korea, MBC Korea, KBS2 Korea

Spain: fuboTV España, TVE La 1, Gol Mundial, RTVE.es

Sweden: C More Sweden, TV4 Sweden, Discovery+

Switzerland: RSI La 2, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, UBC TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

UK: BBC Sport Web, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC iPlayer, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC One

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, UFORIA App, Fox Sports 1, Sling, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.