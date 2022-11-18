For every Lionel Messi, Neymar, Harry Kane, or Christian Pulisic that shine individually at a FIFA World Cup, it’s a team effort that gets to the big prize. For every Pele or Diego Maradona there are Carlos Alberto’s and Jorge Burruchaga’s leading the charge in their own way.

The 2022 World Cup will present some of the most expensive national teams in the transfer market based on value and contract transfer clauses. The usual suspects take up the top 10 positions, but you will be surprised by the order.

Here are the most expensive World Cup rosters in Qatar 2022 of all 32 teams.

Most Expensive World Cup rosters

All figures taken from Transfermarkt

  1. England - €1.26bn
  2. Brazil - €1.14bn    
  3. France     - €1.03bn    
  4. Portugal - €937.00m    
  5. Spain - €902.00m
  6. Germany - €885.50m
  7. Argentina - €645.20m    
  8. Netherlands -     €587.25m    
  9. Belgium - €563.20m
  10. Uruguay - €449.70m    
  11. Croatia    - €377.00m
  12. Serbia - €359.50m
  13. Denmark - €353.00m    
  14. Switzerland - €281.00m    
  15. United States - €277.40m
  16. Poland - €255.60m
  17. Morocco - €241.10m    
  18. Senegal -  €228.00m
  19. Ghana - €216.90m
  20. Canada -  €187.30m
  21. Mexico - €176.10m    
  22. South Korea -    €164.48m
  23. Wales - €160.15m
  24. Cameroon - €155.00m
  25. Japan - €154.00m
  26. Ecuador - €146.50m    
  27. Tunisia - €62.40m    
  28. Iran - €59.53m    
  29. Australia - €38.40m    
  30. Saudi Arabia - €25.20m
  31. Costa Rica - €18.75m
  32. Qatar - €14.90m

 