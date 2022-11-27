South Korea will face Ghana in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

South Korea vs Ghana: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Qatar 2022 World Cup in your country

South Korea will play against Ghana in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a really tough and very intense duel because it could be the last chance for both of them. South Korea debuted with a goalless draw against Uruguay. They need to win this game to have any chance especially since the final Matchday they will face Portugal, the toughest rivals in the group.

In the case of Ghana, they put on an excellent game against the Portuguese despite a 3-2 loss (arguably the most entertaining game of Matchday 1). The good thing is that the goal difference was not that great, so for the moment they depend on themselves to advance to the round of 16. For that, a victory in this game will be essential.

South Korea vs Ghana: Kick-Off Time

South Korea and Ghana will face each other in a Qatar 2022 group stage game this Monday, November 28 at the Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar.

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Belgium: 2:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Cameroon: 2:00 PM

Canada: 8:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 7:00 AM

Croatia: 2:00 PM

Denmark: 2:00 PM

Ecuador: 8:00 AM

Egypt: 3:00 PM

France: 2:00 PM

Germany: 2:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 8:00 PM

Iran: 4:30 PM

Ireland: 1:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 2:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 AM

Japan: 10:00 PM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Morocco: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 2:00 PM

New Zealand: 1:00 AM (November 29)

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Norway: 2:00 PM

Poland: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 1:00 PM

Qatar: 4:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM

Senegal: 1:00 PM

Serbia: 2:00 PM

Singapore: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

South Korea: 10:00 PM (November 26)

Spain: 2:00 PM

Sweden: 2:00 PM

Switzerland: 2:00 PM

Tanzania: 4:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 9:00 AM

Tunisia: 2:00 PM

Uganda: 4:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 1:00 PM

United States: 8:00 AM (ET)

South Korea vs Ghana: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: Toffee Live, Gazi TV, T Sports

Belgium: Sporza, rtbf.be/sport, Één, Tipik, RTBF Auvio Direct

Brazil: SporTV, Globo, GloboEsporte.com, NOW NET and Claro, Canais Globo

Cameroon: SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, CRTV Sports, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Canada: TSN.ca, TSN3, RDS, TSN5, TSN4, TSN1, RDS App, TSN App

Costa Rica: Sky HD, Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX, TUDN, TD+

Croatia: HRT2, HRTi

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: Magenta Sport, Servus TV, Das Erste

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, GTV Sports+, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo two

India: JioTV, Voot Select, Sports18, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: Video, SCTV, Moji

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Ireland: BBC One, BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, BBC Sport Web, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE 2

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RAI 2, RaiPlay

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: NHK Japan, AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, KBC Channel 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga ROA

South Korea: SBS Korea, MBC Korea, SBS Sports, KBS2 Korea

Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Arena 2, Astro Go

Mexico: TUDN, Sky HD, Canal 5 Televisa, VIX+, Azteca 7, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN En Vivo

Netherlands: NPO Start, NPO 1, Één

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Prime TV, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport LaLiga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direct

Poland: TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl, TVP1, TVP Sport

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV1

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Variety, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, RTS 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Serbia: RTS 1, Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2

Singapore: Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Starhub FIFA World Cup

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport Football, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: World Goal

Sweden: Discovery+, TV4 Sweden, C More Sweden

Switzerland: SRF Play, RSI La 2, RTS 2, SRF zwei, RTS Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, UBC TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, New World Sport1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia

United Kingdom: BBC Sport Web, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC iPlayer, BBC One

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Sling, Telemundo, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, UFORIA App.

Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.

