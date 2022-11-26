Portugal and Uruguay will face each other for the second round of the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Check out what you need to know about this soccer match: the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Portugal vs Uruguay: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

Portugal and Uruguay will meet at Lusail Stadium for the second round of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Both teams need a win, especially La Celeste as they could get eliminated. Here you can find all you need to know about this soccer match such as the preview, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

The Europeans come to the match after their 3-2 win against Ghana. While Portugal was always up in the score, they had some trouble in the back that Fernando Santos’ team will have to solve against the Uruguayans.

Meanwhile, Uruguay also suffered against South Korea in their first match, in which they drew without goals. While La Celeste have plenty of attack power, they struggled to carry danger and find the net. They only had one shot on target during the whole match.

Portugal vs Uruguay: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 28th, 2022.

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Location: Lusail Stadium

Live Stream: fuboTV (free-trial in the US)

Portugal vs Uruguay: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Portugal vs Uruguay: Storylines and head-to-head

There’s some history between these two national teams, and there’s a lot of parity in the results. They have only played each other three times, with a victory per side and a draw. However, the most recent result in a World Cup came in Russia 2018, when Uruguay defeated Portugal 2-1 in the Round of 16.

How to watch Portugal vs Uruguay in the US

The match between Portugal and Uruguay to be played on Monday, November 28th, at Lusail Stadium, will be broadcast in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial in the US) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Other options: Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sling, FOX Sports App, Telemundo, FOX Network.

Portugal vs Uruguay: Predictions and odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this match. According to BetMGM, Portugal are the favorites to win the match with odds of -105. Meanwhile, Uruguay have odds of +300. A draw would pay +240.

BetMGM Portugal -105 Tie +240 Uruguay +300

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.