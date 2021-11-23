The first day of Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 left some exciting matches. While some groups have their winners decided, others teams are still fighting for their spot in the Round of 16. Here, check out how things stand after this round.
Manchester United got their ticket to the next round after beating Villarreal with a great Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal. Meanwhile, Bayern, who have already qualified, remain unstoppable and beat Dynamo Kiev.
Meanwhile, Barcelona and Benfica drew at the Camp Nou. Both teams still have chances to reach the next round. Chelsea also confirmed their place in the round of 16 after beating Juventus, who are also qualified. They will have to fight for the first place of the group on Matchday 6.
UEFA Champions League 2021/22: Results of Matchday 5
Group E
Dynamo Kyiv 1 -2 Bayern
Barcelona 0-0 Benfica
Group F
Villarreal 0-2 Manchester United
Young Boys 3-3 Atalanta
Group G
Sevilla 2-0 Wolfsburg
Lille 1-0 Salzburg
Group H
Chelsea 4-0 Juventus
Malmö 1-1 Zenit
UEFA Champions League 2021/22: Next Round Matches
Wednesday, November 24
Group A
Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Club Brugge vs Leipzig
Group B
Liverpool vs Porto
Atlético vs AC Milan
Group C
Beşiktaş vs Ajax
Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund
Group D
Sheriff vs Real Madrid
Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk
UEFA Champions League 2021/22: Group Stage Standings
Barcelona and Benfica will have to look for a place in the next round on the last matchday of the group stage. Meanwhile, everything is to be decided on Group G after Salzburg lost to Lille. Same goes for the second place of Group F with Villarreal, Atalanta and Young Boys with chances.