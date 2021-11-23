The first day of Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 left some exciting matches. While some groups have their winners decided, others teams are still fighting for their spot in the Round of 16. Here, check out how things stand after this round. 

Manchester United got their ticket to the next round after beating Villarreal with a great Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal. Meanwhile, Bayern, who have already qualified, remain unstoppable and beat Dynamo Kiev

Meanwhile, Barcelona and Benfica drew at the Camp Nou. Both teams still have chances to reach the next round. Chelsea also confirmed their place in the round of 16 after beating Juventus, who are also qualified. They will have to fight for the first place of the group on Matchday 6. 

UEFA Champions League 2021/22: Results of Matchday 5 

Group E 

Dynamo Kyiv 1 -2 Bayern 
Barcelona 0-0 Benfica 

Group F 

Villarreal 0-2 Manchester United 
Young Boys 3-3 Atalanta 

Group G 

Sevilla 2-0 Wolfsburg 
Lille 1-0 Salzburg 

Group H 

Chelsea 4-0 Juventus 
Malmö 1-1 Zenit 

UEFA Champions League 2021/22: Next Round Matches

Wednesday, November 24 

Group A 

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Club Brugge vs Leipzig 

Group B 

Liverpool vs Porto
Atlético vs AC Milan

Group C 

Beşiktaş vs Ajax
Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund 

Group D 

Sheriff vs Real Madrid 
Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk

UEFA Champions League 2021/22: Group Stage Standings 

Barcelona and Benfica will have to look for a place in the next round on the last matchday of the group stage. Meanwhile, everything is to be decided on Group G after Salzburg lost to Lille. Same goes for the second place of Group F with Villarreal, Atalanta and Young Boys with chances. 

 

 