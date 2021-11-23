Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 begun today and several teams have clinched their spot in the round of 16, while others have to fight until last round. Here, check out the standings.

The first day of Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 left some exciting matches. While some groups have their winners decided, others teams are still fighting for their spot in the Round of 16. Here, check out how things stand after this round.

Manchester United got their ticket to the next round after beating Villarreal with a great Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal. Meanwhile, Bayern, who have already qualified, remain unstoppable and beat Dynamo Kiev.

Meanwhile, Barcelona and Benfica drew at the Camp Nou. Both teams still have chances to reach the next round. Chelsea also confirmed their place in the round of 16 after beating Juventus, who are also qualified. They will have to fight for the first place of the group on Matchday 6.

UEFA Champions League 2021/22: Results of Matchday 5

Group E

Dynamo Kyiv 1 -2 Bayern

Barcelona 0-0 Benfica

Group F

Villarreal 0-2 Manchester United

Young Boys 3-3 Atalanta

Group G

Sevilla 2-0 Wolfsburg

Lille 1-0 Salzburg

Group H

Chelsea 4-0 Juventus

Malmö 1-1 Zenit

UEFA Champions League 2021/22: Next Round Matches

Wednesday, November 24

Group A

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain

Club Brugge vs Leipzig

Group B

Liverpool vs Porto

Atlético vs AC Milan

Group C

Beşiktaş vs Ajax

Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund

Group D

Sheriff vs Real Madrid

Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk

UEFA Champions League 2021/22: Group Stage Standings

Barcelona and Benfica will have to look for a place in the next round on the last matchday of the group stage. Meanwhile, everything is to be decided on Group G after Salzburg lost to Lille. Same goes for the second place of Group F with Villarreal, Atalanta and Young Boys with chances.