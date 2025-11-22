2026 Finalissima gets heated as Argentina league president Tapia takes a jab at Spain’s Tebas

The soccer world is impatiently awaiting the 2026 Finalissima, which will feature Lionel Messi’s Argentina clashing with Lamine Yamal’s Spain. While the exact date and venue are not yet confirmed, the match is expected to take place during the March FIFA break ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Amid this high-profile anticipation, tensions have risen after Claudio Tapia, the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), directly targeted LaLiga President Javier Tebas following Tebas’s recent criticism of the organization of soccer in Argentina.

“I always said that if I could have a second passport, it would be Argentine, and I also suffer because of how I see the state of soccer. What I feel first is pity. I don’t understand how a country with so much passion, so many fans, and a unique sense of belonging, which is unmatched in the world, does not have clubs with the performance to become a world power,” Tebas saids during the Olé Summit event in Argentina.

Offended by the remarks from the Spanish soccer executive, the Argentine boss demonstrated his displeasure via his X (formerly Twitter) account, where he held nothing back in addressing Tebas’ statements.

Claudio Tapia’s response to Tebas’ comments. (@tapiachiqui)

“Our tournament is not a league for a select few: it is popular, competitive, and developmental. To underestimate it is to ignore our history and the contribution we make to soccer world. What can we expect now, if you already criticized us even for the Club World Cup?,” Tapia asserted.

Tapia went further, accusing Tebas of deliberately demeaning Argentine soccer. “We are the League of World Champions, and we do not accept disqualifications from those who should promote respect between institutions,” the Argentine added. He finished with a final, biting retort: “And to be clear, you don’t need to ‘become a national.’ An Argentine is born where he wants to be”.

Potential date and stadium for Finalissima

Originally, reports from Spain indicated that the match was scheduled for March 28th during the FIFA window. However, more recent reports suggest that FIFA might make a minor date change.

With the Lusail Stadium in Doha chosen as the venue, FIFA are reportedly considering moving the game up by one day, according to the Spanish outlet Marca. The change would see the match played on Friday, March 27th.

There was also a possibility that the date could have been postponed further had Spain been forced to play in the European play-offs for the 2026 World Cup. However, with Spain’s direct qualification now secured, that chance has been ruled out, and the Finalissima will very likely be played in March 2026.