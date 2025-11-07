FIFA reportedly wants to change the date of Finalissima between Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain

There is enormous global anticipation for the Finalissima, which brings the two sides together ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The excitement comes from seeing the reigning Copa America (Argentina) and Euros (Spain) champions face off, intensified by the generational clash between soccer legend Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, the rising star who promises to be his successor at Barcelona.

The Finalissima—in which the Lionel Scaloni’s team will defend the title they won against Italy before the Qatar World Cup—has been difficult to place on the international calendar due to the official commitments of both sides of the Atlantic. However, European sources had previously indicated the match would take place during the March FIFA window, specifically on Saturday, March 28th.

With the Lusail Stadium in Doha chosen as the venue, FIFA reportedly is considering to change the date, according to the Spanish outlet Marca. The change is minor, involving only moving the game up by one day, meaning it would be played on Friday, March 27th.

There remains a possibility, however, that the Finalissima could face a larger postponement. This stems from the fact that Spain have yet to definitively secure their direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup during the current double UEFA qualifying window, potentially forcing them into a play-off.

Spain are still looking to secure their direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup. (Getty Images)

This alternative is considered highly improbable, as the team managed by Luis De La Fuente would need to finish second in their group for that scenario to occur. Spain currently lead Group E by 3 points over Turkey, whom they will face at home in the closing match of the window, following an away game against Georgia.

Spain and Argentina seeking additional friendlies

Beyond the confirmed possibility of facing each other in the Finalissima, the national teams of Spain and Argentina are both looking to finalize an extra friendly match for the March FIFA window, which marks the final leg of preparation ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

In the case of Spain, negotiations are reportedly advanced for a match in Doha against the local team, Qatar. Meanwhile, Argentina have a strong possibility of measuring forces against Algeria, an African team that has also secured their ticket to the upcoming World Cup.

For now, Spain will seek to secure their ticket for the 2026 World Cup on Saturday, November 15th, when they face Georgia, and on Tuesday, November 18th, when they play Turkey in the European qualifiers. As for Argentina, their next commitment will be on Friday, November 14th, when they face Angola as part of an international friendly match.

