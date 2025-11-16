Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to share historic record as Portugal join Argentina at 2026 World Cup

The Portugal national team did its homework, dominating Armenia at home to secure another World Cup appearance. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence, Roberto Martinez’s squad earned a direct ticket, setting the stage for CR7 to potentially break another record alongside Argentina captain Lionel Messi in 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s this all about? Both Ronaldo and Messi, barring any setbacks, will be competing in their sixth World Cup — an unprecedented feat in the history of the sport. The longevity of these two stars means that, despite their age, they continue breaking records, something rarely seen before.

Ahead of next year’s World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada, only six players have appeared in five editions of the tournament: the aforementioned Messi and Ronaldo, German legend Lothar Matthaus, and Mexicans Rafael Marquez, Antonio Carvajal, and Andres Guardado. Ronaldo is expected to play next year after confirming that the 2026 World Cup will be his last one.

Advertisement

Despite the passage of time, these two extraordinary talents continue breaking records and, in a healthy rivalry, aim to take their national teams as far as possible in the upcoming World Cup. Ronaldo has already played in five World Cups, but he’s ready to make it six to break the record in 2026. Messi, meanwhile, has yet to confirm his final decision.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Advertisement

Messi has more World Cup games played than Ronaldo

While both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have each played in five World Cups, Argentina’s deeper runs in several tournaments mean that the Argentine star has appeared in more matches than CR7.

see also Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with seven-word message as Portugal qualify for 2026 World Cup

The current Inter Miami forward currently holds the record for the most World Cup matches played, with a total of 26. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has played 22, giving him the chance next year to potentially catch up to Messi in this ranking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lothar Matthaus with 25, Miroslav Klose with 24, and Paolo Maldini with 23 are the three players also at the top of this ranking, with the difference being that they are retired and therefore have no chance to add more matches.

Lothar Matthaus of Germany.

Advertisement

Chasing the back-to-back

The upcoming World Cup is set to feature a dramatic clash of narratives centered on two global icons. Lionel Messi will lead Argentina, aiming to secure a historic second consecutive title, cementing his legacy even further.

Advertisement

Conversely, Cristiano Ronaldo will be spearheading Portugal‘s campaign, making what is likely his final attempt to capture the one major trophy that has always eluded him—his first-ever World Cup winner’s medal. The tournament promises a compelling stage for both legends.