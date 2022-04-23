After Paul Pogba suffered an injury during Manchester United's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday, Ralf Rangnick has hinted that the 29-year-old's Old Trafford time has ended. Here, take a look at the three probable clubs where he could continue his career.

Considering his form, age, and injury history, Paul Pogba has apparently made his last appearance and is unlikely to play again for Manchester United. The Red Devils' interim manager Ralf Rangnick has suggested that the Frenchman has finished his career at the club and will leave at the end of the season.

For at least the next four weeks, a calf injury forced the 29-year-old from last weekend's difficult 4-0 derby loss to Liverpool very early in the 10th minute. Due to his contract expiring at the end of June, it's possible that Pogba has played his last game for the club. A new deal seems doubtful at this point.

"Paul, as it seems, with the scan we did, it is very likely he will not play until the end of the season again. The doctor told me it will take four weeks minimum for him to recover and obviously the last game is at the end of May. I don't think it is very likely he will be able to play again [this season]", said the German expert at a press conference.

What next for Pogba?

While United's home fans jeered him during the 3-2 victory over Norwich on April 16, the midfielder was claimed to be 'hurt.' He responded to the protestors by cupping his ear. According to different reports, Paul Pogba is now in negotiations with a number of teams, after failing to come to an agreement on a new contract at Old Trafford.

PSG

Paris Saint-Germain sports director Leonardo met with Paul Pogba to explore a possible transfer this summer, according to French outlet Foot Mercato. It's possible that the France international might be moving to Paris in the next few months, as the article indicates that the player and his family have expressed an interest in going back to their homeland at the conclusion of the season.

Real Madrid

A transfer to Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu has been rumored since Zinedine Zidane took over as manager there in 2016. Talks between the two Frenchmen led to an agreement that the transfer would happen at some time. Since Pogba's return to Manchester United, this flirting has seemed like it's been going on nonstop.

Pogba has long been a target for Florentino Perez, despite the fact that he is now pursuing a more limited transfer approach. However, once the 49-year-old boss had left Los Blancos for the second time in his managerial career in 2021, the La Liga leaders cooled their interest. Now, they are again mentioned as a probable future destination, as per Sky Sports.

Juventus

When it comes to Paul Pogba's rumored return to Juventus, Sky Sports reports that the club has been in touch with the player's agent, Mino Raiola. In the event that he completes his comeback to the Bianconeri this summer, he will have to take a significant pay cut.

Despite the fact that Juve will not be required to pay a transfer fee for their former star, the Italian side cannot afford to pay him more than €10 million annually. When he originally left Manchester United as a youngster, the central midfielder had four brilliant years in Turin, winning the league title in each of his four seasons with the club.