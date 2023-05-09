For the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League semifinals, AC Milan will receive Inter. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

AC Milan will play against Inter this Wednesday, May 10 in what will be the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is a new edition of the "Derby Della Madonnina", but this time it has a very special flavor. It is that the two eternal archrivals face each other in a UEFA Champions League semifinal, one of the two being able to break a long streak of seasons without being able to access this instance.

Without already competing for Serie A, which was won by Napoli with great comfort, for these two teams this is the main objective of the semester. AC Milan could return to a final after 16 years, while Inter could after 13. It will undoubtedly be a very intense series.

AC Milan vs Inter: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (May 11)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 11)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (May 11)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 11)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 11)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 11)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (May 11)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 11)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

AC Milan vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: stan sports

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 4

Belgium: Club RTL, Pickx+ Sports 1

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia, HRT 2

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, TOD

France: RMC Sport live, Free, Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN, Servus TV, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: MEGA Channel, Cosmote Sport 1 HD

India: SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App

Israel: 5Sport, 5Plus, 5Sport 4K

Italy: TV8, Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, RTL 7

New Zealand: Spark Sports

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport

Philippines: PREMIER FOOTBALL

Poland: Polsat Box Go, TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl, Polsat Sport Premium 1, TVP1

Portugal: TVI, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, TVI Player

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Champions League UHD, Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France, Blue Sport 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, CBS, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision

