AC Milan will play against Inter this Wednesday, May 10 in what will be the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League semifinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is a new edition of the "Derby Della Madonnina", but this time it has a very special flavor. It is that the two eternal archrivals face each other in a UEFA Champions League semifinal, one of the two being able to break a long streak of seasons without being able to access this instance.
Without already competing for Serie A, which was won by Napoli with great comfort, for these two teams this is the main objective of the semester. AC Milan could return to a final after 16 years, while Inter could after 13. It will undoubtedly be a very intense series.
AC Milan vs Inter: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (May 11)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 11)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (May 11)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 11)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 11)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 11)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (May 11)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 11)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
AC Milan vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: stan sports
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 4
Belgium: Club RTL, Pickx+ Sports 1
Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia, HRT 2
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, TOD
France: RMC Sport live, Free, Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1
Germany: DAZN, Servus TV, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: MEGA Channel, Cosmote Sport 1 HD
India: SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 4 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD
Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV
Ireland: Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App
Israel: 5Sport, 5Plus, 5Sport 4K
Italy: TV8, Amazon Prime Video
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, RTL 7
New Zealand: Spark Sports
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport
Philippines: PREMIER FOOTBALL
Poland: Polsat Box Go, TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl, Polsat Sport Premium 1, TVP1
Portugal: TVI, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, TVI Player
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Champions League UHD, Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France, Blue Sport 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, CBS, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision