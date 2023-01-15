AS Roma and Fiorentina meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Olimpico in Roma.The home team does not want the visitors to score goals at their stadium. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
AS Roma are in the 7th spot of the standings with a record of 9-4-4, they have not lost a game since November 2022. The most recent game was a draw against Milan 2-2 on the road.
Fiorentina are struggling to climb spots in the Serie A standings, they have a good record at 6-5-6 with a recent win against Sassuolo 2-1 at home.
AS Roma vs Fiorentina: Kick-Off Time
AS Roma and Fiorentina play for the 2022-2023 Serie A today, January 15 at Stadio Olimpico in Roma.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM January 16
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM January 16
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Costa Rica: 1:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM January 16
Indonesia: 3:45 AM January 16
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Japan: 4:45 AM January 16
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM January 16
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM January 16
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Qatar: 10:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Senegal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM January 16
South Africa: 9:45 PM
South Korea: 4:45 AM January 16
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 10:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM
Tunisia: 8:45 PM
Uganda: 10:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
AS Roma vs Fiorentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports
Austria: DAZN
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: ESPN3, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
India: JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: VG+
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, MoviStar+
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Fotball, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3, Blue Zoom
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 1
United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial)