AS Roma take on Fiorentina today at Stadio Olimpico in Roma for the 2022-2023 Serie A. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

AS Roma and Fiorentina meet in the 2022-2023 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Olimpico in Roma.

AS Roma are in the 7th spot of the standings with a record of 9-4-4, they have not lost a game since November 2022. The most recent game was a draw against Milan 2-2 on the road.

Fiorentina are struggling to climb spots in the Serie A standings, they have a good record at 6-5-6 with a recent win against Sassuolo 2-1 at home.

AS Roma vs Fiorentina: Kick-Off Time

AS Roma and Fiorentina play for the 2022-2023 Serie A today, January 15 at Stadio Olimpico in Roma.

AS Roma vs Fiorentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming

