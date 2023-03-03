Arsenal and Bournemouth will clash off on Saturday at Emirates Stadium in the 26th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Arsenal will host Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium in London on the Matchday 26 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will be their 12th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Arsenal have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning eight games so far; AFC Bournemouth have celebrated a victory only once to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 20, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 3-0 win for the Gunners away at King Power Stadium. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 11:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Arsenal vs Bournemouth: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2

Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 7

Greece Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Arena

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 7, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 7, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport OTT 7, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC