Arsenal will host Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium in London on the Matchday 26 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their 12th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Arsenal have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning eight games so far; AFC Bournemouth have celebrated a victory only once to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on August 20, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 3-0 win for the Gunners away at King Power Stadium. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Arsenal vs Bournemouth: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Philippines: 11:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Arsenal vs Bournemouth: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2
Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport OTT 7
Greece Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Arena
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 7, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport OTT 7, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport OTT 7, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC