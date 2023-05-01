Arsenal will receive Chelsea for the Matchday 34 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Arsenal will play against Chelsea this Tuesday, May 2 in a game valid for the Matchday 34 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online free in the US on Fubo]

It is a hugely important game for Arsenal as for the first time almost since the start of the current Premier League season they could lose the lead. The 2-1 victory of Manchester City, who also have 1 game less, against Fulham has put them as leaders with one point more than the "Gunners".

That's why the London team needs a win to regain first place. And they have a good chance of doing it since their rivals will be Chelsea, one of the big disappointments of the season. The "Blues" only wait for the season to end so they can accommodate their team and become competitive again.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (May 3)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 3)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (May 3)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 3)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 3)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 3)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (May 3)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 3)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Arsenal vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport One

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Paramount+, TyC Sports International

Morocco: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sports NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, nbcsports.com, USA Network, NBC Sports App

