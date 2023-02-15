Arsenal will receive Manchester City today at Emirates Stadium for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Arsenal and Manchester City will face each other today, February 15 at the Emirates Stadium in a game valid for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the UK, you can watch this exciting game live on Amazon Prime Video.

It is without a doubt the longest-awaited duel of this 2022/2023 season of the Premier League. Nothing less than the two best teams so far in the championship face each other in what promises to be a duel that, although there is a long way to go before the end of the tournament, could be definitive.

On the one hand there will be the leaders with 51 points, Arsenal, who now lead Manchester City by 3 points due to the fact that on Matchday 23 they drew against Brentford, while the "Citizens". With the victory, Guardiola's men would be leaders (although with one more game), while if the "Gunners" triumph, they would get a 6-point difference.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Australia: 6:30 AM (February 16)

Bangladesh: 1:30 AM (February 16)

Belgium: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 4:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM

Croatia: 8:30 PM

Denmark: 8:30 PM

Egypt: 9:30 PM

France: 8:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 7:30 PM

Greece: 8:30 PM

India: 1:00 AM (February 16)

Indonesia: 3:30 AM (February 16)

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Israel: 9:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Jamaica: 2:30 PM

Kenya: 10:30 PM

Malaysia: 3:30 AM (February 16)

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Morocco: 8:30 PM

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

New Zealand: 8:30 AM (February 16)

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Norway: 8:30 PM

Philippines: 3:30 AM (February 16)

Poland: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:30 PM

Serbia: 8:30 PM

Singapore: 3:30 AM (February 16)

South Africa: 9:30 PM

Spain: 8:30 PM

Sweden: 8:30 PM

Switzerland: 8:30 PM

UAE: 11:30 PM

UK: 7:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM (ET)

Arsenal vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, TV3+ HD

Egypt: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 2

United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC