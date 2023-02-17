Atlas visit Tigres UANL on Matchday 8 in Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be played at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.
Atlas are in a rebuilding process under new coach Benjamin Mora. So far, it's been a slow start with only seven points in six games. They're currently out of positions to qualify for the finals. However, this is a team which keeps the core of the two-time championship version we saw only a year ago. Atlas can wake up at any time.
Meanwhile, Tigres UANL lost Diego Cocca as he is the new coach of the national team in Mexico. Marco Antonio 'Chima' Ruiz took the job in an express way and the players responded. Four of six possible points to remain in third place of the standings. This is a championship caliber roster in Liga MX, but, no one knows if the coaching skake up would eventually derail their hopes.
Atlas vs Tigres UANL: Kick-off Time
Atlas vs Tigres UANL: TV Channel and Live Streaming
