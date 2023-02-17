Atlas and Tigres UANL meet in Matchday 8 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to find out the starting time of the game and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Atlas vs Tigres UANL: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Liga MX Clausura 2023 in your country

Atlas visit Tigres UANL on Matchday 8 in Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be played at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country.

[Watch Atlas vs Tigres UANL online free in the US on FuboTV]

Atlas are in a rebuilding process under new coach Benjamin Mora. So far, it's been a slow start with only seven points in six games. They're currently out of positions to qualify for the finals. However, this is a team which keeps the core of the two-time championship version we saw only a year ago. Atlas can wake up at any time.

Meanwhile, Tigres UANL lost Diego Cocca as he is the new coach of the national team in Mexico. Marco Antonio 'Chima' Ruiz took the job in an express way and the players responded. Four of six possible points to remain in third place of the standings. This is a championship caliber roster in Liga MX, but, no one knows if the coaching skake up would eventually derail their hopes.

Atlas vs Tigres UANL: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 10:05 PM

Australia: 11:05 AM (AEST) (Sunday)

Bangladesh: 7:05 AM (Sunday)

Belgium: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Brazil: 10:05 PM

Canada: 8:05 PM (ET)

Croatia: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Denmark: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Egypt: 3:05 AM (Sunday)

France: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Germany: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Ghana: 1:05 AM (Sunday)

Greece: 3:05 AM (Sunday)

India: 6:35 AM (Sunday)

Indonesia: 9:05 AM (Sunday)

Ireland: 1:05 AM (Sunday)

Israel: 3:05 AM (Sunday)

Italy: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Jamaica: 8:05 PM

Kenya: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Malaysia: 9:05 AM (Sunday)

Mexico: 7:05 PM

Morocco: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Netherlands: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

New Zealand: 2:05 PM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Norway: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Philippines: 9:05 AM (Sunday)

Poland: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Portugal: 1:05 AM (Sunday)

Saudi Arabia: 4:05 AM (Sunday)

Serbia: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Singapore: 9:05 AM (Sunday)

South Africa: 3:05 AM (Sunday)

Spain: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Sweden: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

Switzerland: 2:05 AM (Sunday)

UAE: 5:05 AM (Sunday)

UK: 1:05 AM (Sunday)

United States: 8:05 PM (ET)

Atlas vs Tigres UANL: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Canada: Univision Canada, VIVA

Costa Rica: Sky HD, TUDN

Dominican Republic: Sky HD, TUDN

El Salvador: Sky HD, TUDN

Honduras: Sky HD, TUDN

Mexico: Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Sky HD, VIX+, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Afizzionados

Nicaragua: Sky HD, TUDN

Panama: Sky HD, TUDN

United States: fuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW