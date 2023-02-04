Barcelona will play against Sevilla this Sunday, February 5 at the Camp Nou in what will be the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
After their victory in Matchday 17 against Real Betis, Barcelona managed to retain their position as the sole leaders of La Liga. Of course, now they want to stay there and not give any kind of place to their rivals, Real Madrid, if they can catch up with them. To do this, they must continue on the path of victory and obtain the 3 points in this game.
Their rivals will be Sevilla, a team that has had a really bad season so far, even reaching relegation positions. Now a little away from such an uncomfortable area, they seek to continue obtaining points that will help them get closer to the qualification zone for the European cups and move away from the bottom of the standings.
Barcelona vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 6)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 6)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 6)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 6)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 6)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 6)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 6)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 6)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (February 6)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Barcelona vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport, beIN Sports Connect
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium
Canada: TSN3, TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: Jio TV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: ITVX, ITV 4, LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Israel: OneSport
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Mix
Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, ITV 4, LaLigaTV, ITVX
USA: ESPN+