Barcelona will receive Sevilla in a game valid for the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Barcelona vs Sevilla: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 La Liga in your country

Barcelona will play against Sevilla this Sunday, February 5 at the Camp Nou in what will be the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

After their victory in Matchday 17 against Real Betis, Barcelona managed to retain their position as the sole leaders of La Liga. Of course, now they want to stay there and not give any kind of place to their rivals, Real Madrid, if they can catch up with them. To do this, they must continue on the path of victory and obtain the 3 points in this game.

Their rivals will be Sevilla, a team that has had a really bad season so far, even reaching relegation positions. Now a little away from such an uncomfortable area, they seek to continue obtaining points that will help them get closer to the qualification zone for the European cups and move away from the bottom of the standings.

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 6)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 6)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 6)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 6)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 6)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 6)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 6)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 6)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 6)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Barcelona vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport, beIN Sports Connect

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium

Canada: TSN3, TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Jio TV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: ITVX, ITV 4, LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 4, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Mix

Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, ITV 4, LaLigaTV, ITVX

USA: ESPN+

