Benfica will face Inter for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

For the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, Inter will visit Benfica this Tuesday, April 11. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Benfica vs Inter online in the US on Paramount +]

The Benfica team seeks to be the big surprise of this UEFA Champions League, in which they were not among the main favourites, but they have remained very solid so far, showing a great level both in the group stage and in the round of 16. Now They will try to reach the semifinals.

They will not have it easy since their rivals will be the tough Inter, who have just eliminated Benfica's archrivals, Porto, in the round of 16. The Italian team knows that they are the favorites to advance to the semifinals, but they should not overconfident since they play against a difficult rival.

Benfica vs Inter: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (April 12)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 12)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (April 12)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 12)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 12)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 12)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 12)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 12)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Benfica vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, LiveScore App, BT Sport App

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 252, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, Mediaset Infinity, Canale 5

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, TVI, TVI Player

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com

USA: Paramount+, VIX+

