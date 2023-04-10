For the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, Inter will visit Benfica this Tuesday, April 11. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The Benfica team seeks to be the big surprise of this UEFA Champions League, in which they were not among the main favourites, but they have remained very solid so far, showing a great level both in the group stage and in the round of 16. Now They will try to reach the semifinals.
They will not have it easy since their rivals will be the tough Inter, who have just eliminated Benfica's archrivals, Porto, in the round of 16. The Italian team knows that they are the favorites to advance to the semifinals, but they should not overconfident since they play against a difficult rival.
Benfica vs Inter: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (April 12)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 12)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (April 12)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 12)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 12)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 12)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 12)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 12)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Benfica vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, LiveScore App, BT Sport App
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 252, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, Mediaset Infinity, Canale 5
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, TVI, TVI Player
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com
USA: Paramount+, VIX+