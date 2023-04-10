Manchester City will play against Bayern Munich for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Manchester City vs Bayern: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Bayern Munich will visit Manchester City this Tuesday, April 11 in what will be the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Manchester City vs Bayern online free in the US on Fubo]

It is undoubtedly one of the most interesting duels that the quarterfinals of this UEFA Champions League will have. Many fans even claim that it is an early final. And without a doubt it will be a duel between two of the main candidates to win this 2022/2023 edition.

On the one hand there will be Manchester City, regular candidates in recent seasons, but who have not yet been able to achieve the dream of winning their first Champions League, something that they will seek to change in this 2022/2023. On the other will be Bayern, one of the historic teams in the competition, which although this year is not as solid as in previous ones, they are always a fearsome team.

Manchester City vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (April 12)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 12)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (April 12)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 12)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 12)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 12)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 12)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 12)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester City vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+

Australia: stan sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: SBT, TNT Brazil, HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot, Free, RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport live

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Space Sport 2 HD

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, LiveScore App, BT Sport App

Israel: 5Sport 4K, 5Sport

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 253, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Spark Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden, TV4 Sweden, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, SiriusXM FC, Univision NOW, Univision, VIX+

