Brazil U20 and Uruguay U20 meet in the U20 South American Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín in Bogota. The Brazilians are the big favorites, but the Uruguayans are just as favorites as they are. Here is all the detailed information about this U20 South American Championship game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Brazil are unstoppable, they will play in the U20 FIFA World Cup, but for now they have to finish this tournament. The most recent victory for Brazil was against Paraguay 2-0, after that victory they drew against Colombia 0-0.
Uruguay have one foot in the upcoming U20 World Cup, they have neither lost nor drawn in this tournament, Uruguay is the best team in the standings with 12 points and a 4-0 record.
Brazil U20 vs Uruguay U20: Kick-Off Time
Brazil U20 and Uruguay U20 play for the U20 South American Championship on Sunday, February 12 at Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín in Bogota.
Argentina: 7:30 PM
Bolivia: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Colombia: 6:30 PM
Chile: 8:30 PM
Ecuador: 6:30 PM
Panama: 6:30 PM
Peru: 6:30 PM
United States: 6:30 PM
Brazil U20 vs Uruguay U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Play
Austria: sportdigital LIVE
Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo, SporTV
Colombia: Deportes RCN En Vivo, RCN Television, Caracol Play
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Germany: sportdigital LIVE
México: Fanatiz Mexico
Perú: DIRECTV Sports Peru
Switzerland: sportdigital LIVE
Uruguay: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay
United States: Fanatiz International