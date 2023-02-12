Brazil U20 take on Uruguay U20 at Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín in Bogota for the U20 South American Championship. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Brazil U20 and Uruguay U20 meet in the U20 South American Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín in Bogota. The Brazilians are the big favorites, but the Uruguayans are just as favorites as they are. Here is all the detailed information about this U20 South American Championship game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Brazil are unstoppable, they will play in the U20 FIFA World Cup, but for now they have to finish this tournament. The most recent victory for Brazil was against Paraguay 2-0, after that victory they drew against Colombia 0-0.

Uruguay have one foot in the upcoming U20 World Cup, they have neither lost nor drawn in this tournament, Uruguay is the best team in the standings with 12 points and a 4-0 record.

Brazil U20 vs Uruguay U20: Kick-Off Time

Brazil U20 and Uruguay U20 play for the U20 South American Championship on Sunday, February 12 at Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín in Bogota.

Argentina: 7:30 PM

Bolivia: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Colombia: 6:30 PM

Chile: 8:30 PM

Ecuador: 6:30 PM

Panama: 6:30 PM

Peru: 6:30 PM

United States: 6:30 PM

Brazil U20 vs Uruguay U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play

Austria: sportdigital LIVE

Bolivia: Tigo Sports Bolivia

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo, SporTV

Colombia: Deportes RCN En Vivo, RCN Television, Caracol Play

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Germany: sportdigital LIVE

México: Fanatiz Mexico

Perú: DIRECTV Sports Peru

Switzerland: sportdigital LIVE

Uruguay: DIRECTV Sports Uruguay

United States: Fanatiz International