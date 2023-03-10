Paris Saint-Germain will visit Brest this Saturday, March 11 for the Matchday 27 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1, this Saturday, March 11. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Paris Saint-Germain are going through what is undoubtedly the toughest moment of the season. They had already received a heavy blow a few weeks ago when they were eliminated in the round of 16 of the Coupe de France by Marseille, and now they have received the biggest blow of the season: elimination from the UEFA Champions League.
Now for the team from Paris there is nothing left but the fight for Ligue 1, a tournament in which they are the leaders with an 8-point difference over their pursuers. Of course, they'll be looking to win the championship as consolation for a less-than-favorable season. Their rivals will be Brest who are only 1 point away from relegation and need to score points to get away from that awkward position.
