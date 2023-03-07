Bayern Munich will face Paris Saint-Germain for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Bayern Munich will play against Paris Saint-Germain this Wednesday, March 7 for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Bayern vs PSG online free in the US on FuboTV]

It's the most anticipated matchup of the round of 16 as two serious championship contenders square off in what many consider to be an early final. On the one hand there will be the leaders of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich, an always tough team that has the virtue of becoming very strong in the UEFA Champions League.

And as if that were not enough, in the first leg as visitors they won 1-0, so their favoritism grew even more. However, they should not be overconfident since their rivals are nothing less than Paris Saint-Germain, the leaders of Ligue 1, with all their stars, such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Bayern vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 9)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 9)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 9)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 9)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 9)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 9)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 9)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 9)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 9)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Bayern vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: stan sports

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Club RTL, Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: UOL TV, HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia, HRT 2

Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: RMC Sport live, Free, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France

Germany: DAZN, Servus TV, DAZN1

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Greece: MEGA Channel, Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1

Indonesia: SCTV, Video

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

Israel: 5Sport 4K, 5Sport

Italy: Sky Sport 251, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7

New Zealand: Spark Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, TVP Sport App, TVP1, sport.tvp.pl, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport 1, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, VIX+, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision.

