Bayern Munich will play against Paris Saint-Germain this Wednesday, March 7 for the second leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Bayern vs PSG online free in the US on FuboTV]
It's the most anticipated matchup of the round of 16 as two serious championship contenders square off in what many consider to be an early final. On the one hand there will be the leaders of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich, an always tough team that has the virtue of becoming very strong in the UEFA Champions League.
And as if that were not enough, in the first leg as visitors they won 1-0, so their favoritism grew even more. However, they should not be overconfident since their rivals are nothing less than Paris Saint-Germain, the leaders of Ligue 1, with all their stars, such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.
Bayern vs PSG: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (March 9)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 9)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (March 9)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 9)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 9)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 9)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 9)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 9)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (March 9)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Bayern vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: stan sports
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: Club RTL, Pickx+ Sports 2
Brazil: UOL TV, HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia, HRT 2
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: RMC Sport live, Free, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France
Germany: DAZN, Servus TV, DAZN1
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Greece: MEGA Channel, Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1
Indonesia: SCTV, Video
Ireland: Virgin Media Two, BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App
Israel: 5Sport 4K, 5Sport
Italy: Sky Sport 251, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7
New Zealand: Spark Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, TVP Sport App, TVP1, sport.tvp.pl, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Canal+ France, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport 1, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, VIX+, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision.