Canada and Costa Rica come against each other on Friday at Commonwealth Stadium for Matchday 7 of the Final Round of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Canada will face Costa Rica at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 9:05 PM (ET), in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Final Round Matchday 7 game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the match in the US.

This will be their 23rd overall meeting. Costa Rica are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on eight occasions so far; Canada have grabbed a triumph five times to this day, and a great number of even nine games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent match was played on July 25, 2021, when it ended in a 0-2 Canada away victory in their Gold Cup match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, this time at the CONCACAF World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Canada vs Costa Rica: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021

Time: 9:05 PM (ET)

Location: Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton

Canada vs Costa Rica: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

Canada vs Costa Rica: Storylines

Canada have been in decent form in the Final Round so far. In the last five games, they have three draws and two wins (DWDDW). Meanwhile, Costa Rica have been off to a slightly worse start, drawing two games so far. In addition, they have one win and two losses in their first five matches of the final stage (LDDWL).

Les Rouges currently sit in third place on the table with 10 points in six games so far. On the other hand, Los Ticos are placed two positions below them, in fifth place with only six points won after six matches.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to March 21, 1985, when Costa Rica got past Canada with a final result of 1-0 in an International Friendly. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Matchday 7 in the Final Qualifying Round.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Canada vs Costa Rica in the U.S.

The 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round Matchday 7 game between Canada and Costa Rica, to be played on Friday at the Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, will be broadcast on Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo in the United States.

Canada vs Costa Rica: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Canada. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites to claim another win in this stage and they have given them -190 odds. The away side Costa Rica, meanwhile, have a whopping +600 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a +280 payout.

FanDuel Canada -190 Tie +280 Costa Rica +600

* Odds by FanDuel