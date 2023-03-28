Canada take on Honduras at BMO Field in Toronto for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Canada and Honduras meet in the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at BMO Field in Toronto. The home team has a safe place in the next phase. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Nations League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Canada are group leaders with 6 points and a record of 2-0-1, they lost a game against Honduras on the road 1-2.

Honduras want to steal the first spot in Group C, they have a similar record to Canada and a victory would take Honduras to the Finals and the Gold Cup.

Canada vs Honduras: Kick-Off Time

Canada and Honduras play for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday, March 28 at BMO Field in Toronto.

Argentina: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 2:00 AM March 29

Norway: 2:00 AM March 29

Sweden: 2:00 AM March 29

United States: 8:00 PM (ET)

Canada vs Honduras: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Paramount+