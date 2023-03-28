Canada and Honduras meet in the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. This game will take place at BMO Field in Toronto. The home team has a safe place in the next phase. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Nations League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
[Watch Canada vs Honduras online free in the US on Fubo]
Canada are group leaders with 6 points and a record of 2-0-1, they lost a game against Honduras on the road 1-2.
Honduras want to steal the first spot in Group C, they have a similar record to Canada and a victory would take Honduras to the Finals and the Gold Cup.
Canada vs Honduras: Kick-Off Time
Canada and Honduras play for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday, March 28 at BMO Field in Toronto.
Argentina: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 2:00 AM March 29
Norway: 2:00 AM March 29
Sweden: 2:00 AM March 29
United States: 8:00 PM (ET)
Canada vs Honduras: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, Star+
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Paramount+