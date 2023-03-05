Football activity in the UEFA Champions League continues next mid-week. Find out here the complete fixtures list for the Round of 16 second leg matchups, the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in the US.

The return of the world's finest football event is just around the corner. With three defeats and a draw in the first leg, the four remaining English teams in the UEFA Champions League will be seeking to make a strong showing in the second leg in order to advance to the Quarter-Finals.

Every other Premier League side, with the exception of Liverpool, has a good shot of reversing their current fortunes. In the opening leg of the Round of 16, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern, Benfica, Milan, Inter, and Napoli all kept clean sheets.

None of the teams from Spain or England made the cut, which speaks to the increasing competitiveness of teams from Italy and Germany. The last 16 stage consists of two weeks of back-to-back sets of two-legged matches, which will be played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays of the next week and the week after that.

2022-2023 Champions League Round of 16 second leg fixtures list