The return of the world's finest football event is just around the corner. With three defeats and a draw in the first leg, the four remaining English teams in the UEFA Champions League will be seeking to make a strong showing in the second leg in order to advance to the Quarter-Finals.
Every other Premier League side, with the exception of Liverpool, has a good shot of reversing their current fortunes. In the opening leg of the Round of 16, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern, Benfica, Milan, Inter, and Napoli all kept clean sheets.
None of the teams from Spain or England made the cut, which speaks to the increasing competitiveness of teams from Italy and Germany. The last 16 stage consists of two weeks of back-to-back sets of two-legged matches, which will be played on Tuesdays and Wednesdays of the next week and the week after that.
2022-2023 Champions League Round of 16 second leg fixtures list
|Date/Time (ET)
|Match
|TV Channels in the US
|Tuesday, March 7, 3:00 PM
|Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund
|fuboTV (free trial), TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Paramount+, VIX+, CBS, Univision NOW
|Tuesday, March 7, 3:00 PM
|Benfica vs Club Brugge
|VIX+, ViX, Paramount+
|Wednesday, March 8, 3:00 PM
|Tottenham vs Milan
|VIX+, ViX, Paramount+
|Wednesday, March 8, 3:00 PM
|Bayern vs PSG
|fuboTV (free trial), VIX+, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Paramount+, Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN.com
|Tuesday, March 14, 3:00 PM
|Manchester City vs Leipzig
|TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision NOW, VIX+, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Paramount+
|Tuesday, March 14, 3:00 PM
|Porto vs Inter
|VIX+, ViX, Paramount+
|Wednesday, March 15, 3:00 PM
|Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|Univision, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Paramount+, VIX+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW
|Wednesday, March 15, 3:00 PM
|Real Madrid vs Liverpool
|VIX+, ViX, Paramount+