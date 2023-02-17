Chelsea and Southampton will clash off on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in the 24th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Chelsea and Southampton will face at Stamford Bridge on the Matchday 24 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, February 12, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 48th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Chelsea have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 26 games so far; Southampton have celebrated a victory 10 times to this day, and the remaining 11 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 30, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-1 Southampton win. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Chelsea vs Southampton: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 11:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Chelsea vs Southampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: Sky Sport 7/HD, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports Start

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 4 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3

Spain: DAZN 2, DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), SiriusXM FC, Peacock