Chelsea and Southampton will face at Stamford Bridge on the Matchday 24 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, February 12, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 48th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Chelsea have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 26 games so far; Southampton have celebrated a victory 10 times to this day, and the remaining 11 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on August 30, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-1 Southampton win. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Chelsea vs Southampton: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Philippines: 11:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Chelsea vs Southampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
France: Canal+ Sport360
Germany: Sky Sport 7/HD, Sky Go, WOW
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Nova Sports Start
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24 Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 4 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3
Spain: DAZN 2, DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), SiriusXM FC, Peacock