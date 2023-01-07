Club America take on Queretaro today at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México for the LIGA MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Club America and Queretaro meet today in the LIGA MX Clausura 2023. This game will take place at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México. The home team wants to go as far as in the first phase. Here is all the detailed information about this LIGA MX game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

The Aguilas want to do the same thing they did during the 2022 Apertura tournament where they were lethal and reached the semifinals. Club America are always favorites.

Queretaro won just one game during the first phase of the current season, they failed to reach the playoffs and their record was negative at 1-6-10.

Club America vs Queretaro: Kick-Off Time

Club America and Queretaro play for the LIGA MX Clausura 2023 today, January 7 at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México.

Costa Rica: 5:00 PM

Dominican Republic: 7:00 PM

El Salvador: 5:00 PM

Guatemala: 5:00 PM

Honduras: 5:00 PM

Nicaragua: 5:00 PM

Panama: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 5:00 PM

United States: 6:00 PM

Club America vs Queretaro: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: VIX+

Dominican Republic: VIX+

El Salvador: VIX+

Guatemala: VIX+

Honduras: VIX+

Nicaragua: VIX+

Panama: VIX+

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, Univision