Club America host Tijuana on Matchday 8 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

In a very special game of Matchday 8 in Liga MX Clausura 2023, Club America will face off against Tijuana. Here you will find all the information about the game including date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US.

[Watch Club America vs Tijuana online free on FuboTV]

Club America are back as contenders in Clausura 2023. After a slow start with three ties, they have won 10 out of the last 12 points to reach the third place in the standings just behind Monterrey and Tigres. America are the best offense in Liga MX with 17 goals and only one of two teams which remain undefeated.

Meanwhile, Miguel Herrera makes his debut as new coach of Tijuana. This will be his second tenure with the team (2016-2017). Furthermore, this game will be emotional for Herrera as he was one of the best coaches in Club America's history. The famous Piojo has the record of most victories and gave them two championships in Liga MX.

When will Club America vs Tijuana be played?

Club America host Tijuana as part of Matchday 8 in Liga MX Clausura 2023 on Sunday, February 19 at 8:05 PM (ET). The game will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Club America vs Tijuana : Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Club America vs Tijuana in the US

Club America meet Tijuana in Matchday 8 of Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are TUDN USA, TUDN.com and TUDN App.