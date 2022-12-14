Qatar 2022 ended for Cristiano Ronaldo and he's already on the move to land in a new team. After being released by Manchester United, the Portuguese forward secretly returned to Real Madrid amid his transfer rumors.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid after being release by Manchester United?

There's no doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo is a legend for Real Madrid. He won four Champions League titles with them, so of course the fans are open to a possible return by him to Spain's capital city.

After he was released by Manchester United during Qatar 2022, Ronaldo and his agent started looking for new landing spots and of course fans asked him to return to Real Madrid, and now he has responded to them.

According to Hugo Cerezo from Relevo, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Real Madrid's facilities at Valdevebas to train on a separate pitch. He wanted to continue working out while he finds a team and, thanks to his good relationship with the team, they let him do it at their sporting center.

This doesn't mean that Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Real Madrid. As today, there are no links between the team and the Portuguese striker. The Merenguesi built a new team after he left and it seems like they have already moved on from him.