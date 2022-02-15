Deportivo Saprissa play against Pumas UNAM for a Round of 16 game of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Deportivo Saprissa and Pumas UNAM meet in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16. This game will take place at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Aymá in San Juan de Tíbás on February 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The home team want to take another chance at the same stage of the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Seven appearances on a streak for Deportivo Saprissa in the CONCACAF Champions League since the 2015-16 season. The team knows how to play in the tournament but it has been more than five years since Deportivp Saprissa has not passed the Round of 16 in the competition.

Pumas UNAM are finally back in the tournament after half a decade without playing as the last time Pumas played in the CONCACAF Champions League was during the 2016-17 season.

Deportivo Saprissa vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Aymá, San Juan de Tíbás, Costa Rica.

Deportivo Saprissa vs Pumas UNAM: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Deportivo Saprissa vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines

Deportivo Saprissa are playing well in the local league of Costa Rica, the team has a positive record with 9-7-6 overall and 34 points in the fourth place of the standings. The most recent game for Saprissa was a victory against Alajuelense 1-0 on the road, but before that necessary victory the team had lost two games and drawn one against the top standings team Herediano 1-1 on the road. Deportivo Saprissa's home record in the last five games is negative with four losses and one win.

Pumas UNAM return to the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League after a long time without being able to play in the tournament due to poor results in the local Mexican league, Liga MX, which left them out of the international tournament. The last time Pumas UNAM played in the CONCACAF Champions League was during the 2016-17 season (with different format) and they reached the quarterfinals where they lost 4-1 against Tigres UANL in two legs.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Deportivo Saprissa vs Pumas UNAM in the U.S.

This 2022 CONCACAF Champions League game for the Round of 16 will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Fox Sports 2, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN USA.

Deportivo Saprissa vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions And Odds

Deportivo Saprissa are underdogs at home with +261 moneyline at FanDuel, they have more experience than the visitors playing in the tournament and they know how to play against the favorites. Pumas UNAM are slight favorites with -110 moneyline. The draw is offered at +214 odds. The best pick for this CONCACAF Champions League game is: Draw +214.



FanDuel Deportivo Saprissa +261 Draw +214 Pumas UNAM -110

