Everton and Arsenal will meet at Goodison Park in Liverpool on the Matchday 22 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their 61st EPL meeting. Arsenal are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 35 games so far; Everton have celebrated a victory 11 times to this day, and 14 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on May 22, 2023, when the game ended in a comfortable 5-1 win for the Gunners at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Everton vs Arsenal: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Australia: 12:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 6:30 PM
Belgium: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Canada: 7:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 1:30 PM
Denmark: 1:30 PM
Egypt: 2:30 PM
France: 1:30 PM
Germany: 1:30 PM
Ghana: 1:30 PM
Greece: 2:30 PM
India: 6:00 PM
Indonesia: 8:30 PM
Ireland: 1:30 PM
Israel: 2:30 PM
Italy: 1:30 PM
Jamaica: 7:30 AM
Kenya: 3:30 PM
Malaysia: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Morocco: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 PM
New Zealand: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 1:30 PM
Norway: 1:30 PM
Philippines: 8:30 PM
Poland: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM
Serbia: 1:30 PM
Singapore: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 2:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Sweden: 1:30 PM
Switzerland: 1:30 PM
UAE: 4:30 PM
UK: 12:30 PM
United States: 7:30 AM (ET)
Everton vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway, V Sport Ultra HD
Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport Ultimate
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), USA Network, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo