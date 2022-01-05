Christian Eriksen’s world completely changed on the 25th of May 2021 when at Euro 2020 the Inter Milan midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest midgame representing Denmark against Finland. Eriksen’s life was saved due to quick thinking medical personnel at the stadium and then at the hospital. Unfortunately, due an implanted defibrillator Eriksen can no longer play in Serie A.

Since then, Eriksen has been training on his own in the hopes of landing again at a good club and restarting his career. Eriksen was cleared to resume his career after a series of medical tests and while no official offer has been made there are reports that Premier League squads are interested in the Danish player.

Now a report from the Telegraph is stating that Monaco is keen at giving Christian Eriksen another crack at professional soccer. Here is what is known regarding Christian Eriksen’s return to professional soccer.

Christian Eriksen back to full training

Christian Eriksen is currently back to full training, which began this month, Monaco is monitoring how his recuperation is coming along and could present the player with a contract in the winter. Tottenham is said to also be interested in signing the Danish international.

The player's agent, Martin Schoots, stated that Eriksen is on the right track, "It was clear that we would work towards this solution for a long time. Italy is simply the only country whereas a rule you can't play with an ICD. So, it's a pity especially since Chris is so immensely loved by the fans. But on the other hand, it's also positive because Chris now can look at the future with another perspective."