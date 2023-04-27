There have been rumors that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are on the brink of breaking up because of tensions in their relationship. Now, the Argentine model and influencer has responded to the stories that have been making the rounds in the Spanish media.

Cristiano Ronaldo has so far seemed to be having a wonderful time in both his professional and personal life. The famous player and his family are now residing in the luxurious country of Saudi Arabia. It should be emphasized that Saudi law forbids cohabitation between individuals who are not married.

However, Ronaldo and his significant other, Georgina Rodriguez have been residents of the area since he moved to Al-Nassr from Manchester United in January. Despite the picture-perfect professional and personal life, a recent rumor stated that he and his partner are going through a hard patch in their relationship.

There have been rumors that the relationship is on the rocks since the Portuguese superstar moved away from Europe. What is more, in recent weeks, rumors have been circulating in the Spanish media that the 38-year-old veteran is 'fed up' with the Argentine influencer and that the pair may be on the brink of breaking up.

What did Georgina Rodriguez say of rumors of her and Cristiano Ronaldo breaking up?

By having an explosive disagreement in public while boarding a plane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have only added gasoline to the fire of relationship rumors that have been circulating around them. According to a witness who contacted Spanish journalist Abel Planelles, the couple got into one of their worst confrontations just before boarding the aircraft.

After their huge quarrel, he also detailed how each of them acted. Apparently, "they had a monumental shouting match before getting on a plane," the source put it.

However, in a post on her Instagram account, Georgina strongly refuted the rumors. Even though she seldom does so, the 29-year-old posted a picture of the night sky accompanied by the song lyrics from the American musician Romeo Santos' 'If I Die'. "The envious invents the rumor, the gossip spreads and the idiot believes it", it said.