The former Barcelona defender did not mince words and is fully supportive of the team he defended for 15 seasons.

Barcelona has a lot to explain, the case over possible sporting fraud is heating up in Spain, the Catalan giants are trying to explain why they paid €7 million to a company owned by the former vice president of the refereeing committee between 2001 and 2018.

According to Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, the payments were for “technical reports on refereeing." Other clubs in Spain, including Real Madrid have voiced their displeasure with the situation and are asking LaLiga to investigate fully on the matter.

One former Barcelona pupil is defending his former club. Gerard Pique believes that all of this will be cleared up and Barcelona’s reputation will not be damaged.

Gerard Pique on Barcelona fraud case

"I am certain that Barça did not buy the referees. If you want to buy a referee, it's very easy, you meet with him and give him an envelope”, Pique mentioned on the Catalan radio show El Mon a RAC1.

Pique also stated the players were not aware of the payments to the company owned by ex-referee Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, “We did not know that the club had made payments to this gentleman. The players, especially those of us who have been playing for many years, already know the referees," but added that "coaches, especially those who come from abroad, it's good for them to have these reports."

When it came to his former wife, Pique was asked about Shakira and BZRP Music Sessions #53, he admitted that he heard the track but quickly responded, "I don't want to talk. We have a responsibility, those of us who are parents must protect our children. Each one makes their decisions. I don't feel like talking anymore. I just want my children to be fine.”