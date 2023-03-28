Germany take on Belgium at RheinEnergieStadion in Köln for the 2023 International Friendly. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Germany and Belgium meet in the 2023 International Friendly. This game will take place at RheinEnergieStadion in Köln. The home team started the new year with a victory. Here is all the detailed information about this International Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Germany won the first game of the year against Peru in what was an International Friendly that finished 2-0 at home.

Belgium are also undefeated in 2023, they won against Sweden 3-0 on the road in what was their first Group Stage game of the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying round.

Germany vs Belgium: Kick-Off Time

Germany and Belgium play for the 2023 International Friendly on Tuesday, March 29 at RheinEnergieStadion in Köln.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM March 29

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM March 29

Indonesia: 3:45 AM March 29

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM March 29

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM March 29

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM March 29

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Germany vs Belgium: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Belgium: La Une

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Canais Globo

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sportklub 7 Croatia

France: L'Equipe Web

Germany: RTL+, RTL

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports News

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

Mexico: Star+, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Fight

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Serbia: Sportklub 7

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport PSL

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: RTL+, RTL, DAZN

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2