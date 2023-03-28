Germany and Belgium meet in the 2023 International Friendly. This game will take place at RheinEnergieStadion in Köln. The home team started the new year with a victory. Here is all the detailed information about this International Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
[Watch Germany vs Belgium online free in the US on Fubo]
Germany won the first game of the year against Peru in what was an International Friendly that finished 2-0 at home.
Belgium are also undefeated in 2023, they won against Sweden 3-0 on the road in what was their first Group Stage game of the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifying round.
Germany vs Belgium: Kick-Off Time
Germany and Belgium play for the 2023 International Friendly on Tuesday, March 29 at RheinEnergieStadion in Köln.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM March 29
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM March 29
Indonesia: 3:45 AM March 29
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM March 29
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM March 29
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM March 29
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
Germany vs Belgium: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Belgium: La Une
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Canais Globo
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sportklub 7 Croatia
France: L'Equipe Web
Germany: RTL+, RTL
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Nova Sports News
India: SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2
Mexico: Star+, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Fight
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Serbia: Sportklub 7
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport PSL
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: RTL+, RTL, DAZN
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2