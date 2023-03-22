The legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is one of the best players in his position of all time. On a Twitch stream the Parma keeper told the story how he lost $11 million.

How former Juve star Gianluigi Buffon lost $11 million: 'The biggest mistake of my life'

Gianluigi Buffon is in the twilight of his career, having played over 900 matches representing only three clubs and his national team. Currently Buffon is back with his first love, Parma, the team he began his legendary career with.

It was at Juventus where Gianluigi Buffon truly cemented his legacy, winning 21 titles and capturing the 2006 FIFA World Cup for Italy. Now at Parma the 45-year-old shared a story on Twitch about the time he lost $11 million playing for PSG.

Speaking with former Italy teammate Christian Vieri, Buffon revealed that he lost that sum of money when he left PSG due to issues of playing time.

Why did Gianluigi Buffon give up $11 million?

"Leaving was the biggest mistake of my life, I gave up €10 million ($11m).

"They told me that [Alphonse] Areola would play in the Champions League and I didn't accept it. For me, the one who deserves it plays. That's why I returned to Juve.

"Then I regretted it, because Areola was injured, and they signed Keylor Navas in his place!

"[Paris] was the most beautiful experience of my life. I felt like a free man. I quickly learned French, talked to people on the street, and visited museums... I had the feeling of playing in a great team."