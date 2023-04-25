Inter take on Juventus at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano for the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Inter vs Juventus: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 Coppa Italia in your country

Inter and Juventus meet in the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia. This game will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano. The home team wants to score an early goal to prevent the visitors from taking the initiative. Here is all the detailed information about this Coppa Italia game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Inter vs Juventus online in the US on Paramount+]

Inter couldn't do anything to avoid the tie against Juventus during the First Leg game, that game was heavy, they scored their single goal at the 90+5' minute but that goal was to tie the game as Juventus scored first at the 83th minute.

Juventus eliminated Lazio and Monza during the early rounds of the Knockout Stage, they are big favorites to win this game, also they are one of the Top 4 teams within the Italian Serie A.

Inter vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time

Inter and Juventus play for the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia on Wednesday, April 26 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM April 27

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM April 27

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 2:00 AM April 27

Indonesia: 4:00 AM April 27

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM April 27

Malaysia: 4:00 AM April 27

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM April 27

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM April 27

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM April 27

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM April 27

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Inter vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Brazil: ESPN3, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

Canada: Fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Egypt: STARZPLAY

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Indonesia: TVRI, Vidio

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Canale 5

Malta: TSN3 Malta

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Norway: VG+

Poland: Polsat Sport News

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Spain: DAZN 3, DAZN

Switzerland: TRT Spor

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

United States: Paramount+