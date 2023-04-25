Inter and Juventus meet in the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia. This game will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano. The home team wants to score an early goal to prevent the visitors from taking the initiative. Here is all the detailed information about this Coppa Italia game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Inter couldn't do anything to avoid the tie against Juventus during the First Leg game, that game was heavy, they scored their single goal at the 90+5' minute but that goal was to tie the game as Juventus scored first at the 83th minute.
Juventus eliminated Lazio and Monza during the early rounds of the Knockout Stage, they are big favorites to win this game, also they are one of the Top 4 teams within the Italian Serie A.
Inter vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time
Inter and Juventus play for the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia on Wednesday, April 26 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM April 27
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM April 27
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 2:00 AM April 27
Indonesia: 4:00 AM April 27
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM April 27
Malaysia: 4:00 AM April 27
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM April 27
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM April 27
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM April 27
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM April 27
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Inter vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Brazil: ESPN3, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+
Canada: Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Egypt: STARZPLAY
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Indonesia: TVRI, Vidio
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Canale 5
Malta: TSN3 Malta
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Norway: VG+
Poland: Polsat Sport News
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Spain: DAZN 3, DAZN
Switzerland: TRT Spor
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1
United States: Paramount+