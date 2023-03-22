Defending European champions, Italy will host current runners-up, England at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group C Matchday 1 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 31st overall meeting. No surprises here as Italy are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 13 occasions so far; England have won only eight times to this day, while the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw.
Their last match was played on September 23, 2022, and it ended in a plain 1-0 win for the Azzurri in a UEFA Nations League match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.
Italy vs England: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Denmark: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (Next day)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 3:45 PM (ET)
Italy vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, GUIGO, Star+
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
France: L'Equipe Web, Molotov, Free, L'Equipe
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Virgin TV Go, Virgin Media Two, Channel 4
Israel: Sport 3, Sport 1
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: HUB Sports 2
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Sweden: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Channel 4
United States: Fubo (free trial), VIX+, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com