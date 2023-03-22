Italy and England square off on Thursday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Group C of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Italy vs England: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Defending European champions, Italy will host current runners-up, England at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group C Matchday 1 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 31st overall meeting. No surprises here as Italy are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 13 occasions so far; England have won only eight times to this day, while the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on September 23, 2022, and it ended in a plain 1-0 win for the Azzurri in a UEFA Nations League match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.

Italy vs England: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Denmark: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (Next day)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

Italy vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, GUIGO, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

France: L'Equipe Web, Molotov, Free, L'Equipe

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Virgin TV Go, Virgin Media Two, Channel 4

Israel: Sport 3, Sport 1

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: HUB Sports 2

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Sweden: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Channel 4

United States: Fubo (free trial), VIX+, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com