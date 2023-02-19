In one of the best moments of the year, Jose Mourinho sent an incredible message to Iker Casillas in the Kings League.

After the scandal with the new song by Shakira, the Kings League has reached just amazing records of audience with the presence of Gerard Pique alongside celebrities and former players such as Ibai Llanos, Sergio Kun Aguero or Iker Casillas.

Shakira shocked the world with her new song dedicated to Gerard Pique. The BZRP Music Sessions collaboration with Bizarrap, Vol. 53, has broken almost every record for a Latin song in different platforms such as YouTube. From that point on, the Kings League took advatange of the momentum.

Now, in another incredible episode at the Kings League, Jose Mourinho appeared as a surprise guest. Read here to check out all the details about the 'harsh' message he had for Iker Casillas remembering their tenure at Real Madrid.

Kings League: Jose Mourinho sends 'harsh' message to Iker Casillas

During the last few days, the Kings League had been promoting a famous penalty kick which was shot by Ibai Llanos against Iker Casillas. So, prior to one of the most expected moments of the year, Jose Mourinho gave an incredible advice to the famous streamer.

"If I sent him to the bench (in Real Madrid), there must have been a reason for that. He is very bad (Iker Casillas). You have an easy penalty kick against him." Of course, it was just an extraordinary joke from Mourinho to Iker Casillas as part of the show in the Kings League.

By the way, Ibai Llanos indeed scored a goal in the Kings League with a penalty kick against Iker Casillas during the game between Porcinos FC and 1K Futbol Club. So, in the end, Jose Mourinho's advice worked.