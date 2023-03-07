The 27-year-old central midfielder’s contract expires at the end of the current season and could be Premier League bound.

Adrien Rabiot could be on the move according to a report from 90min. The French midfielder has been at Juventus, who are going through a financial and sporting crisis.

Juventus is currently trying to climb the Serie A standings after a poor start and are currently in seventh place. Juventus is reported to be looking to offload various wages to adjust their financial situation and Adrien Rabiot could be one of those players.

Rumors about a possible move for Paul Pogba and whatever happens at Leeds United it looks like USMNT star Weston McKennie will also not return to the club. In Rabiot’s case his contract is set to expire, and he has three big options.

Teams interested in Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot is reported to have interest from Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham, three of the biggest clubs in the Premier League. "I have always said that I’d like to play in England in my career. I still have that desire. I’d like to evolve in the Premier League," Rabiot was quoted as saying not too long ago.

This season Rabiot has played 21 games and scored 5 goals in Serie A, and is considered a favorite of Allegri, and while Juve may try to tie down the French star, the considerable hike in wages may be too much to resist.