Juventus vs Sporting CP: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free online 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League in your country

Juventus and Sporting CP will face each other on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Allianz Stadium in Turin in Leg 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Quarter-Finals. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their first UEL and third overall meeting. As expected, Juventus of Serie A have managed one win so far, and the remaining match has ended in a draw. Sporting CP of Portugal are yet to win a game to this day.

Their most recent game was played on October 31, 2017, and it ended in a 1-1 draw in the UEFA Champions League Group Stage. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, to determine if either of the teams will go into the second leg with an advantage.

Juventus vs Sporting CP: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:45 AM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM )Next day)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Juventus vs Sporting CP: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports, VOOsport World 2

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

France: RMC Sport 3, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 3

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, DAZN, TV8

Jordan: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: RMC Sport 3, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 3

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: SIC, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: RTL+, RMC Sport 3, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

United Kingdom: BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

United States: Fubo (Free trial), Paramount+, ViX, VIX+