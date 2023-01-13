Lecce and Milan will clash off on Saturday at Stadio Via del Mare in the 18th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Lecce will host Milan at Stadio Via del Mare in Lecce on Matchday 18 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 33rd league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 19 games so far; Lecce have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and 11 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on June 22, 2020, when the game ended in an easy 4-1 win for the Rossoneri in the 2019-20 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Lecce vs Milan: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Cameroon: 6:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Ecuador: 12:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Iran: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Japan: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Qatar: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Senegal: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

South Korea: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

Tanzania: 8:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:00 PM

Tunisia: 6:00 PM

Uganda: 8:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Lecce vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 3

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio

International: Bet365

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Tennis

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, #Vamos, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: C More Fotball, Discovery+, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 6, Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+