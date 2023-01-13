Lecce will host Milan at Stadio Via del Mare in Lecce on Matchday 18 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, January 8, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their 33rd league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 19 games so far; Lecce have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and 11 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on June 22, 2020, when the game ended in an easy 4-1 win for the Rossoneri in the 2019-20 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Lecce vs Milan: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 11:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Cameroon: 6:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Iran: 8:30 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Japan: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Qatar: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Senegal: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
South Korea: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
Tanzania: 8:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 1:00 PM
Tunisia: 6:00 PM
Uganda: 8:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Lecce vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 3
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio
International: Bet365
Iran: STARZPLAY
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Tennis
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar+, #Vamos, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: C More Fotball, Discovery+, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 6, Blue Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+