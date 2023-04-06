Lecce will meet with Napoli at Stadio Via del Mare in Lecce on Matchday 29 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Friday, April 7, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
[Watch Lecce vs Napoli online in the US on Paramount+]
This will be their 24th league meeting. No surprises here as Napoli have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 10 games so far; US Lecce have celebrated a victory five times to this day, and eight matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on August 31, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Lecce vs Napoli: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 3:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 3:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 7:00 PM
Denmark: 7:00 PM
Egypt: 8:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 6:00 PM
Israel: 8:00 PM
Italy: 7:00 PM
Jamaica: 1:00 PM
Kenya: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 7:00 PM
Philippines: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Poland: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
Serbia: 7:00 PM
Singapore: 2:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Sweden: 7:00 PM
Switzerland: 7:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
Lecce vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 7
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: C More Mix, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 7, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App
United States: Paramount+