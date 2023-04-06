Lecce and Napoli will clash off today at Stadio Via del Mare in the 29th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Lecce will meet with Napoli at Stadio Via del Mare in Lecce on Matchday 29 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Friday, April 7, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will be their 24th league meeting. No surprises here as Napoli have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 10 games so far; US Lecce have celebrated a victory five times to this day, and eight matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 31, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Lecce vs Napoli: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 PM

Kenya: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Philippines: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Poland: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Lecce vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 7

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: C More Mix, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 7, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App

United States: Paramount+