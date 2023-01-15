Rennes will host Paris Saint-Germain at Roazhon Park in Rennes on the 19th matchday of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. However, Kylian Mbappé won't be starting for his club. Check out why.

However, to the surprise of many fans, Kylian Mbappé will start at the bench. Meanwhile, 20-year-old Hugo Ekitiké will play as number nine, with Lionel Messi, who is playing its second game after returning from his holidays, and Neymar on the extremes.

Rennes, who are currently fourth on the table, are hoping to be among the first three places in order to qualify for the next UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, visitors need three points to have six points of difference at the top.

Why is Mbappe on the bench for PSG against Rennes?

Kylian Mbappe is on the bench probably because he recenlty returned from a vacation in New York, so Christophe Galtier decided to give him time and not put him in the starting eleven. However, depending on how the game goes, he could play some minutes.

"He has recovered well and is ready, just like Achraf Hakimi is," the coach said about Mbappé previous the game. "I don't think he'll be distracted by the World Cup disappointment. He keeps training like the great professional that he is."

After the World Cup final between Argentina and France, Mbappé returned to Paris just a few days later. He played Ligue 1 matches against Strasbourg and Lens. However, he then took some days off and traveled to New York City alongside Hakimi, who was unavailable against Angers due to suspension.