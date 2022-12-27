The Ligue 1 will restart on Wednesday with the leaders returning to it, although there will be an absence that will not go unnoticed in PSG. Find out why Lionel Messi won’t play vs Strasbourg.

Last month has been unforgettable as it happens every four years in the world of soccer. But the Qatar 2022 World Cup ending means the clubs have to get back to their regular agenda. Lionel Messi’s PSG will play against Strasbourg in the return of the Ligue 1.

PSG are the leaders of the league following an almost perfect stint before the break. They are undefeated after 15 games, with 13 wins on their record. The Parisians are in the first place, although Lens is just five points behind.

It was a season where the stars did what they were supposed to. Messi had a great run, but Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr did so too. They could manage to play without one of them given the difference in talent there usually is in France, although the Argentinian not playing is something worth to mention.

Why will Lionel Messi not play for PSG vs Strasbourg?

There are multiple leagues that have returned to their competitions after the Qatar 2022 World Cup, and the Ligue 1 is about to join the list. The players that participated in that tournament had extra rest, but it was depending on how far their national teams went. That is why some of them have already been featured for their clubs.

Messi is of course on a schedule that won’t match what most will do. That’s because Argentina reached and won the final, so he will be taking a few days off more than the majority. The Argentinian will spend New Year in his country, reportedly returning on January 3. All that means he will not play for PSG vs Strasbourg.